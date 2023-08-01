When and where to watch FC Barcelona v AC Milan on the US Tour - FC Barcelona

Our international guide for viewing the action from the Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas

FC Barcelona Women's World Cup Diary - FC Barcelona

Our guide to how Barça players fare at the Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand

Julián Araujo's move from Barça to UD Las Palmas imminent - SPORT

Julián Araujo is going to UD Las Palmas. The loan agreement between the Blaugrana and the Canary Island clubs is complete, so the Mexican will leave the Barcelona reserve team to join his new Primera Division club on loan.

Ousmane Dembélé asks Barça to officially negotiate with PSG - SPORT

Decisive hours for the transfer of Dembélé. With the player seemingly having agreed terms, the only thing left to iron out is his transfer fee, which remains complicated. The Frenchman has taken the next step, officially asking his club to sit down and negotiate with the Parisians.

Ez Abde could be facing the opportunity of a lifetime to break into Barça first XI - SPORT

The departure of Ousmane Dembélé to Paris Saint-Germain, if it happens, could open the doors to a first-team spot for Ez Abde. As things stand, this is not guaranteed despite his outstanding role in the first pre-season game against Arsenal. In the clásico, the Moroccan featured very briefly in the final stretches, without having a major impact.

Barcelona negotiating deal for Ivan Fresneda with possibillity of including youngster - Football España

With Barcelona in desperate need of a right-back, it appears as if they are keen on Fresneda. It was reported by Sport that Valladolid could be interested in Barcelona’s 18-year-old Estanis Pedrola, although it is not clear whether that would be on loan or on a permanent deal with a sell-on clause.