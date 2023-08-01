Xavi sent Neymar warning to Dembele as forward closes in on PSG move

Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez reportedly tried to warn Ousmane Dembele off a move to PSG by highlighting how Neymar has fared since he swapped the Camp Nou for the French capital.

Neymar shocked the footballing world when his €222m release clause was activated and he joined PSG in 2017. However it hasn’t gone all that well for the Brazilian. He has struggled with injuries, been booed by supporters and failed to bring the Champions League to the club.

Xavi offered up the following to Dembele and also revealed how Neymar has obviously regretted the move by making multiple attempts to return to Barcelona over the years, according to Mundo Deportivo and Sport.

Yet it appears Dembele has made up his mind already and no amount of convincing is going to put him off joining Luis Enrique’s side.

Sport report that Xavi is incredibly disappointed by Dembele after being told by the Frenchman before the 3-0 Clasico win over Real Madrid that he wanted to leave.

Barcelona are now expected to try and find an agreement with PSG for the forward. Dembele has travelled with the squad to Las Vegas for their friendly against AC Milan but is not expected to play.