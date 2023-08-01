 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

PSG will pay just €50 million to Barcelona for Ousmane Dembele due to private clause

The deal is almost done

By Gill Clark
/ new
FC Barcelona v Real Madrid - Pre-Season Friendly Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images

PSG will reportedly sign Ousmane Dembele from Barcelona for €50 million, with the winger expected to head to France after the team’s final pre-season friendly against AC Milan.

Relevo are reporting that Dembele has signed a pre-contract with the Ligue 1 champions that runs until 2028.

PSG have not activated Dembele’s La Liga release clause of €50m but will reportedly only pay that amount and “not a penny more” for the forward.

Fabrizio Romano reports the agreement comes from a private clause in Dembele’s current contract.

There were reports that Barca were hoping to get €100m for Dembele which would have been a big financial boost to the club at a crucial time.

However, that no longer appears to be the case which will be a further blow to Xavi’s side.

The Barcelona coach is reportedly extremely disappointed to lose Dembele and did try to convince him to stay away from PSG.

It’s not clear what will happen next. Xavi is thought to be keen to bring in a replacement, with some reports even suggesting Barca are trying to bring forward a deal for Vitor Roque.

More From Barca Blaugranes

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Barca Blaugranes Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Barca news from Barca Blaugranes