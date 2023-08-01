PSG will pay just €50 million to Barcelona for Ousmane Dembele due to private clause

PSG will reportedly sign Ousmane Dembele from Barcelona for €50 million, with the winger expected to head to France after the team’s final pre-season friendly against AC Milan.

Relevo are reporting that Dembele has signed a pre-contract with the Ligue 1 champions that runs until 2028.

PSG have not activated Dembele’s La Liga release clause of €50m but will reportedly only pay that amount and “not a penny more” for the forward.

Fabrizio Romano reports the agreement comes from a private clause in Dembele’s current contract.

…this was the ‘new way’ for Dembélé to PSG, the private clause for €50m fee. €100m release clause was never a possibility. ⤵️⚠️ https://t.co/fpqTez6vlT — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 1, 2023

There were reports that Barca were hoping to get €100m for Dembele which would have been a big financial boost to the club at a crucial time.

However, that no longer appears to be the case which will be a further blow to Xavi’s side.

The Barcelona coach is reportedly extremely disappointed to lose Dembele and did try to convince him to stay away from PSG.

It’s not clear what will happen next. Xavi is thought to be keen to bring in a replacement, with some reports even suggesting Barca are trying to bring forward a deal for Vitor Roque.