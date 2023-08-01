 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Xavi wants a winger, not João Félix, to replace Ousmane Dembélé - report

Félix does not fit the profile

By Luis Mazariegos
/ new
Poland v Portugal - UEFA European Under-19 Championship Finals 2022/23 Group A Photo by Seb Daly - Sportsfile/UEFA via Getty Images

Xavi wants a “true” winger, not João Félix, to replace Ousmane Dembélé, who is said to be departing for Paris Saint-Germain.

The rumors say that even if FC Barcelona get a good price for the French winger, it will be difficult to afford Félix as Atlético de Madrid wants to loan him for a high fee plus paying his wages.

Xavi always saw Dembélé as a key player and fought to keep him, but the latter decided their time together was over.

Now, Xavi wants a new winger to replace him, and it is understood that Félix, being more of a second striker and not a true winger, does not fit the mold of what he has in mind anyway.

Barcelona will be on the lookout for other options.

More From Barca Blaugranes

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Barca Blaugranes Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Barca news from Barca Blaugranes