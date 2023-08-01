Xavi wants a winger, not João Félix, to replace Ousmane Dembélé - report

Xavi wants a “true” winger, not João Félix, to replace Ousmane Dembélé, who is said to be departing for Paris Saint-Germain.

The rumors say that even if FC Barcelona get a good price for the French winger, it will be difficult to afford Félix as Atlético de Madrid wants to loan him for a high fee plus paying his wages.

Xavi always saw Dembélé as a key player and fought to keep him, but the latter decided their time together was over.

Now, Xavi wants a new winger to replace him, and it is understood that Félix, being more of a second striker and not a true winger, does not fit the mold of what he has in mind anyway.

Barcelona will be on the lookout for other options.