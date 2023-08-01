Bernardo Silva “desperate” to join Barcelona - report

Bernardo Silva has a dream: play for FC Barcelona. He has been trying to make his dream a reality for a year now, and he is not ready to quit. And it’s not that his relationship with Pep Guardiola or his current club, Manchester City, is deteriorating. It’s a deliberate decision he’s taken.

That’s according to a new report from Spanish media which says that, despite the fact that Barcelona obviously rate him, the Catalan club will not be able to sign him due to salary issues.

Even with the exit of Ousmane Dembélé, Barcelona do not have the required financial muscle to pull this deal off. What they would need is a big sale elsewhere, which seems unlikely.

His agent, Jorge Mendes, has informed the club about his client’s dream. But they say that unless Joan Laporta pulls a rabbit out of a hat somehow, Silva will have to wait.