Barcelona will make fresh push for Joao Cancelo if Dembele leaves

Barcelona are reportedly making plans for how to strengthen the squad if Ousmane Dembele heads to PSG.

The Frenchman is expected to seal a move to Parc des Princes this week after agreeing personal terms with Luis Enrique’s side.

Fabrizio Romano is reporting that if Dembele does indeed move then Barcelona will make a fresh push to sign Joao Cancelo. If the Manchester City man is out of reach then the club will seal a deal for Ivan Fresneda.

Barcelona are expected to give at least one more try to bring in João Cancelo by using part of Dembélé budget.



This remains the plan revealed here on Sunday; otherwise, Barça will complete Iván Fresneda deal — already advanced with Valladolid ⤵️ https://t.co/trS1RXI8ZA — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 1, 2023

Cancelo has been linked with Barcelona for some time now, but the full-back had appeared to be out of the club’s financial reach.

Dembele’s departure may mean that Barca can now afford to incorporate Cancelo, although it’s still not clear how much the Catalans will receive from the Frenchman’s exit.

Cancelo left Manchester City in the January window and headed to Bayern Munich. Yet it appears he’s not wanted by either club ahead of the new season.

Xavi has reportedly been keen to bring in Cancelo this summer after failing to land the defender in the winter. The Barca coach has previously said Cancelo was offered in January but City refused to let him move to the Camp Nou.