Barcelona’s buy option for Yannick Carrasco expired, but he could still come - report

The timing didn’t sync.

FC Barcelona’s buy option for Yannick Carrasco has expired as of yesterday, just as news broke that Ousmane Dembélé was on the way out to Paris Saint-Germain.

The Catalans acquired the option, rated between 16 and 19 million euro, when they sold Memphis Depay to Atlético de Madrid.

It was understood that Barcelona would use this clause if Ferran Torres left, but the Valencian winger ended up staying.

His agent, Pini Zahavi, is said to have offered him to Barcelona again after Dembélé’s reported departure. He has a good relationship with club president Joan Laporta.

Carrasco’s contract expires next year, and his release clause sits at 60 million euro. Barcelona are only expected to go for him if they can get him to a price similar to the one they had agreed to previously.