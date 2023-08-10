Lamine Yamal reveals advice from Xavi before star cameo for Barcelona against Tottenham

The undisputed star of Barcelona’s win over Tottenham in the Joan Gamper Trophy was Lamine Yamal. The 16-year-old forward took full advantage of the opportunity given by manager Xavi Hernández and shined during his 10-minute cameo on the pitch, assisting Ferran Torres’ equalizer and having a key involvement in the next two goals in Barça’s fantastic late comeback.

Yamal put on a show with his direct approach, excellent pace and beautiful dribbling skills, and was an absolute terror on the right wing. The youngster showed no fear, and while he is still incredibly young there is zero doubt he has what it takes to succeed in Xavi’s system.

And Lamine shared what Xavi told him on the sideline before he came on the pitch, which helps explain why Yamal looked so comfortable and ready to wreak havoc as soon as he entered the match.

“Before I went in the coach told me to be fearless, and then I took the ball and I couldn’t stop running at them. He told me to be myself as always, to be fearless and then try to defend when needed.”

Yamal also shared what the experience of spending an entire preseason with the first team has been like, and he very much sounds like a 16-year-old kid living the dream.

“I feel great, I’m so excited. After all, these guys were my idols when I was still a child. Right now I’m just playing and trying to make the best of the minutes the coach is giving me, and we’ll take it from there.” Source: Mundo Deportivo

How can you not fall in love with Lamine Yamal?!