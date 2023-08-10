Frenkie de Jong on new Barcelona teammate Oriol Romeu: “We understand each other really well”

Frenkie de Jong looks ready to have his best season yet in a Barcelona shirt. After a couple of inconsistent years under Ernesto Valverde and Ronald Koeman, the Dutchman developed into a force under Xavi Hernández, who adapted his system to De Jong’s best traits and helped turn Frenkie into one of the very best midfielders in the world.

De Jong had played his entire Barça career so far alongside Sergio Busquets, but with the legendary midfielder leaving at the end of last season Frenkie will have to adapt to life with a new partner, Oriol Romeu.

But it seems like the two are already on the same page, as shown throughout preseason when the duo played practically every minute together and looked like a perfect pairing that complements and amplifies each other.

And De Jong himself says there already is a good understanding with his new partner, and it’ll help the team fight for all the titles this season.

“Yes, I am very comfortable with [Oriol Romeu], as he is with the rest of the team and the dressing room. We understand each other really well. “We have to fight for everything. We are capable of competing, as we demonstrated in La Liga last season. Now we have to improve in Europe, given what has happened to us in the last few seasons.” Source: Mundo Deportivo

One year ago the club wanted to sell him. Now he is a captain who talks and plays a like a leader. How quickly life has changed for Frenkie.