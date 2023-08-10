Recovery session after the Gamper - FC Barcelona

Following the exciting 4--2 win over Tottenham at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys, the squad put their boots straight back on for a recovery session on Wednesday morning as they got back to preparing for the start of the league season.

Ferran Torres tops preseason scoring - FC Barcelona

The win over Tottenham in the 2023 Gamper was the last game of the preseason. From now on, things get ever more serious as official 2023/24 fixtures begin on Sunday with the game away to Getafe.

Kessie transfer to Al-Ahli SC agreed - FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona and Al-Ahli SC have agreed on a 12.5 million euro transfer for the player Franck Kessie. FC Barcelona want to take this opportunity to publicly thank Franck for his commitment and dedication, and to wish him all the best and every success in the future.

Barça and Prime Video launch trailer of second season of docuseries 'FC Barcelona, A New Era' - FC Barcelona

New part of Wakai production made in association with Barça Studios comes out on September 6 and follows the team on the trail of La Liga glory

Juventus Women to appear at the women’s Gamper - FC Barcelona

Barça will be playing Juventus Women in the 3rd edition of the Joan Gamper Trophy on Thursday 24 August at 7pm CEST in the Estadi Johan Cruyff. Tickets are now on sale via the website for what promises to be a very special evening against the Italian side who are returning to the event. The team coached by Joe Montemurro of Australia also played in the first edition of this trophy.

Barça winger Ousmane Dembélé's back in Paris to seal his move to PSG - SPORT

Ousmane Dembélé is in a hurry to wear the PSG shirt. The French striker travelled to Paris last night as he awaits a final resolution between Barça and PSG without any further obstacles. The operation has definitely entered the last stretch.

Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva sets deadline for Barça - SPORT

Bernardo Silva's story with Barça could soon be over. The player has patiently waited until now for the Blaugrana to strike a deal with Manchester City but he does not want this to drag on.

Paris Saint-Germain have set Neymar's transfer price tag with Barça hoping for a reunion - SPORT

Neymar and Paris Saint-Germain seem to agree that their paths must part this summer. The Brazilian landed in the French capital in the summer of 2017, having paid Barça €222m, his release clause. Six seasons later, the winger could be embarking on a new footballing stage, with the Blaugrana club on the horizon.

Ansu Fati keeps the door firmly shut on a Barça exit - SPORT

Barca coach Xavi Hernandez has left the door open for Ansu Fati to leave before the August transfer window closes. The Blaugrana are open to selling him, but the player has made it abundantly clear that he wants to stay and will not consider any of the offers.