Barça and KONAMI have agreed to extend their partnership for multiple seasons. This means that the Japanese video gaming and entertainment multinational will continue being FC Barcelona’s Global Partner and Official Video Gaming Partner. The two brands intend to drive the deal forward to take the connection between the football and digital entertainment world to the next level.

When and where to watch Getafe v FC Barcelona - FC Barcelona

All ready for the start of La Liga. The blaugranes kick off the defence of their league title with an away game at Getafe in the Coliseum Alfonso Pérez, kick off 9.30pm CEST. After three wins in four matches in preseason for Xavi Hernández's team, hopes are high of getting the competition off to a winning start.

Barça brand to expand into Central Asia via the ‘Barça Experience’ project - FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona to develop two Barça Academies, a Barça Cafe, and a Barça Store in Kyrgyzstan, with promotion by a Barça Legends game at the end of August

FC Barcelona injury update ahead of season opener against Getafe - SPORT

The season opener will be played at the Coliseum Alfonso Pérez on Sunday at 21:30 and Xavi has several selection doubts. Two of last season's starting XI regulars are in doubt for the official kick-off: Ronald Araujo and Andreas Christensen.

Ez Abde rules out leaving Barça this summer - SPORT

Abde has already informed Barça of his big decision: he wants to stay despite all the offers received. Until a few days ago, the Moroccan player still had doubts about his future and did not rule out a change of scenery at the end of August.

Paris Saint-Germain greenlight Neymar's return to FC Barcelona - SPORT

Paris Saint-Germain and Neymar Jr. seem to have come to an understanding. The French club have told the Brazilian that he is deemed surplus and will have to leave during the summer transfer window. The striker also wants to leave the French capital and the two parties are working to reach a mutually beneficial agreement.

Diego Simeone addresses the future of Barça target Joao Felix - SPORT

Joao Felix's future is still up in the air, his leaving Atletico Madrid being the most plausible outcome currently. The Portuguese striker does not see eye to eye with Cholo Simeone, who would not impede his departure.

German fund lever ready for Barca to pull - SPORT

The agreement with a German investment fund is expected to be announced between Thursday and Friday. Barça will receive 60 million euros and will be able to start registering players.