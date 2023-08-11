OFFICIAL: Barcelona activate new financial lever with €120 million deal with German company

Barcelona confirmed on Friday they have activated a new financial lever by the sale of 29,5% of “Barça Vision” to German company LIBERO for 120 million euros, it was announced on Friday.

Here is part of the statement from Barça on the deal:

FC Barcelona has announced that LIBERO football finance AG and private investors advised by NIPA Capital B.V. have become new partners in Bridgeburg Invest, the holding company of Barça Vision. The investors have acquired a total of 29,5% of the ownership of Barça Vision (Bridgeburg) for € 120 million corresponding to part of the participation being held by Socios.com and Orpheus Media. Barça Vision is the Club’s initiative to integrate all digital content around Web3 and blockchain including NFTs and metaverse, which are part of the Club’s strategy to build the digital Espai Barça. The German-based company LIBERO football finance AG, which is publicly listed on the Regulated Market of Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE000A161N22), specializes in holistically supporting football clubs in all matters of financing and profitability, and offers fully comprehensive advisory services around all economic matters of professional football clubs. Source: FC Barcelona

The €120 million will be paid in installments over the next few years, but a significant portion of the amount will be sent now which will allow the club to complete the registrations of new signings and player renewals before the start of La Liga on Sunday.

Barça also announced a premilinary agreement with Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp to acquire their digital marketing services, called “Barça Media”. Barça’s statement say they hope to bring in a potential €900 million in future income from the deal, but it first needs approval from the club’s sòcios.