Barcelona begin work on registrations ahead of La Liga opener

Barcelona are in a race against the clock to complete the registrations of their new players to have a full squad for Sunday’s La Liga opener against Getafe, and the club have already begun work on that process.

Mundo Deportivo reports the Blaugrana have already sent the necessary documents to La Liga to register the three new signings (Ilkay Gündogan, Oriol Romeu and Iñigo Martínez) and the five contract renewals (Ronald Araujo, Alejandro Balde, Sergi Roberto, Marcos Alonso and Iñaki Peña), and believe that the recently announced €120 million deal with German company LIBERO will provide enough salary cap space to register all eight players.

However, in the event that La Liga doesn’t approve all eight, Barça have four clear priorities: Gündogan, Araujo, Romeu, and Balde. All four are in contention to start on Sunday and their absence would be a major blow to Barça’s chances of beating Getafe, so their registrations must be completed before anything else. After them, Iñaki Peña and Sergi Roberto are next on the list for their importance to squad depth.

There isn’t an urgent need to register Iñigo Martínez before Sunday as he is still recovering from injury, and Marcos Alonso’s absence won’t be felt if Balde is registered and with Àlex Valle able to be called up from Barça Atlètic to provide depth at left-back.