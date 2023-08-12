Barcelona register Ronald Araujo ahead of La Liga opener

Good news for Barcelona as they race against time to register their players ahead of Sunday’s La Liga opener against Getafe: their best defender is officially on the list.

Ronald Araujo’s name is now officially part of Barça’s squad on the league’s official website, with his contract renewal approved and his registration completed in time for him to be included in the list for the trip to Madrid.

Araujo is one of four priority registrations ahead of Sunday’s match, with Ilkay Gündogan, Alejandro Balde and Oriol Romeu left to have their names added to the list before the deadline, which is two hours before kickoff.

Barça also want to register the contract renewals of Iñaki Peña, Sergi Roberto and Marcos Alonso as well as new signing Iñigo Martínez, but those four names are not a must for the weekend.

So registration part one is complete. Seven more to go, and tense hours ahead...