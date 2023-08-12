Getting ready for the LaLiga opener - FC Barcelona

The 2023/24 season grows ever closer with the blaugranas looking to defend their Liga title. After a pre-season tour in the USA and the Gamper game on 8 August, Barça have made the most of the last few days to be in tip-top shape for the new season.

Getafe, always a tough away trip - FC Barcelona

After the 4-2 win in the Joan Gamper Trophy game against Spurs with the young players having an important say in the victory, Xavi Hernández's team face their first official game of the 2023/24 season when they take on Getafe at 9.30pm CEST in the Coliseum Alfonso Pérez on match day 1 of La Liga.

Ter Stegen: 'We are here to show that we're one of the best teams in the world' - FC Barcelona

Marc-André ter Stegen is about to play his tenth season for FC Barcelona. A Culer since 2014, when he signed from Borussia Mönchengladbach, the goalkeeper has spoken about his first decade in blaugrana, and the personal and team challenges for the new season that begins on Sunday against Getafe.

FC Barcelona official announcement - FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona announces the entry of new strategic partners as growth accelerators of Barça Vision (Bridgeburg) and informs on the agreement with Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp in order to guarantee Barça Media's success

Two jersey number changes and another returning to his former shirt - FC Barcelona

Barça face Getafe on Sunday at the Coliseum Alfonso Pérez in their opening fixture of the 2023/24 La Liga season. The defence of the league title claimed last season begins on the outskirts of Madrid and with some changes to shirt numbers with regards to last season.

Barça confident of closing the sale of Clement Lenglet to Tottenham following Harry Kane's departure - SPORT

The transfer machinery does not stop and Barça hope to be able to close the departure of Clement Lenglet to Tottenham very soon. The English club were being hindered by the departure of Harry Kane, something that has finally been completed with his big-money transfer to Bayern. This should allow the London club to sign a minimum of four players and one of them is likely to be a left-sided centre-back with Lenglet being the obvious choice.

Non-aggression pact between Paris Saint-Germain and FC Barcelona - SPORT

Dembélé's move to PSG has not fuelled any new conflicts between FC Barcelona and the Parisian Saint-Germain. Beyond the differences between Laporta and Al Khelaïfi, which have been public and notorious for years, the fact is that the sporting departments of both clubs have probed different modes of collaboration.

OFFICIAL! Estanis Pedrola joins Sampdoria on loan - SPORT

To no one's surprise, the move is now official: Estanis Pedrola is leaving for Sampdoria. The Catalan club out an official statement confirming the move.