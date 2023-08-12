Saudi Arabia interested in Barcelona’s Clément Lenglet

FC Barcelona is open to the sale of Clément Lenglet to the Saudi Arabian league if negotiations with Tottenham Hotspur break down, according to a new report.

The Frenchman spent last season on loan in England and it was expected that he would make his move permanent.

However, Tottenham believe that Barcelona’s asking price is much too high for a player they don’t seem thrilled with keeping. Negotiations have not broken down fully but they are at an impasse.

His high salary has made it so Juventus and AC Milan are not able to take his contract on.

Lenglet is open to leaving, but he is the one who will decide where he ends up.