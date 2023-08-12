Barcelona register Oriol Romeu, Ez Abde and Sergi Roberto ahead of La Liga opener

Barcelona continue to make good progress as they race against time to register all of their players ahead of Sunday’s season opener against Getafe, and three more players have now been added to the list.

New signing Oriol Romeu, captain Sergi Roberto and winger Ez Abde have had their contracts approved by La Liga and their names already appear on the league’s official website, confirming their availability for the trip to Madrid.

We can also now confirm the official squad numbers for all three players: Roberto will retain the number 20 he has worn for almost the entirety of his Barça career, and both Romeu and Abde will stick with their preseason numbers: Oriol will carry the #18 he wore at Girona, while Abde takes over the vacant #16 that used to belong to Sergio Busquets in the past.

Barça have now successfully registered two new signings (Romeu and Ilkay Gündogan) and three contract renewals (Roberto, Abde and Ronald Araujo), with four names now left to process: new signing Iñigo Martínez, who is currently injured and therefore not an urgent need, and the contract renewals of Marcos Alonso, backup goalkeeper Iñaki Peña and Alejandro Balde.

But even if he isn’t registered before Sunday, Balde CAN still play against Getafe because he is still listed as a Barça Atlètic player until his first team registration is complete. Academy players can be called up at any time by La Liga clubs, so Barça’s starting left-back will be in the squad against Getafe regardless of his current status.