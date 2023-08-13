Final training session before first LaLiga game of the new season - FC Barcelona

Barça aim to start the 2023/24 LaLiga season in the best possible shape to defend their league title. The first step comes in the form of a complicated away trip to Getafe and the Coliseum Alfonso Pérez stadium (kick-off Sunday 9.30pm CEST). Always a tough place to go, the team are again coached by José Bordalás, who prepares his sides really well to make every match a hard fought contest.

The preseason drew to a close on Tuesday with a dramatic 4-2 defeat of Tottenham Hotspur in the Joan Gamper Trophy. That was fun. The US Tour was an equally wonderful exercise. But that’s the end of the warm-ups. Sunday 9.30pm CEST is the time things get real. La Liga gets under way for FC Barcelona, and the opening fixture is not one that has gone too well in recent seasons.

Barça's opening game of the 2023/24 LaLiga season is away to Getafe at the Coliseum Alfonso Pérez stadium (kick-off Sunday 9.30pm CEST). This hasn't been an easy place to go in recent seasons, but the start of a new season always comes with excitement, which Xavi Hernández stated that he and the squad share during the pre-match press conference.

FC Barcelona begin the Liga season with a trip to Getafe at 9.30pm CEST on Sunday. Here are the bare essentials on the azulones (blues).

LaLiga is back for Xavi Hernández and the squad. Sunday at 9.30pm CEST will see Barça play Getafe for the first matchday of the 2023/24 season at the Coliseum Alfonso Pérez.

The 2023/24 LaLiga season grows ever closer for Barça with the game at Getafe and the players clearly have a prominent role. Football lovers worldwide are generally big fans of jerseys and the numbers their favourite players wear. This is best exemplified by big signings like İlkay Gündoğan.

FC Barcelona and the player Ousmane Dembélé have severed ties by virtue of the unilateral exercise by the player of a right included in his employment contract. The club, in strict compliance with the agreement, has not negotiated or agreed with third parties the terms of this severance.

Xavi: Dembele departure a huge disappointment - SPORT

Xavi Hernandez has admitted that Ousmane Dembele's departure to PSG was a major "personal disappointment" because he has given him a key role in the team since he arrived as coach and then the Frenchman turned his back on him at the last minute.

Barca and Villarreal meet over Juan Foyth - SPORT

Barca have moved for Juan Foyth this week as Xavi Hernandez's priority target at right-back. The club already feared the worst, but director of football Mateu Alemany travelled to meet with the Castellon club's officials. Vilarreal will not sell Foyth unless it is for the release clause so the operation has been completely ruled out unless there is a last-minute U-turn.