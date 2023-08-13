WELCOME TO THE COLISEUM ALFONSO PÉREZ!!! The cozy home of Getafe in the Spanish capital is the site of the first match of the La Liga season for the hosts and for defending champions Barcelona, who begin the new campaign with a tough away match in one of the most hostile environments in the country. Barça come into this one after a subpar preseason and amid plenty of transfer uncertainty, but are still favorites to get all three points against a very difficult opponent. This should be fun, and you’re welcome to join us to follow and comment all the action. Vamos!

(Note: the comments will be open only when the team news come out, because our commenter people love commenting and sometimes there are too many comments in the comments section)

MATCH INFO

Competition/Round: 2023-24 La Liga, Matchday 1

Date/Time: Sunday, August 13, 2023, 9.30pm CET (Barcelona), 8.30pm BST/WAT (UK & Nigeria), 3.30pm ET, 12.30pm PT (USA), 1am IST (India, Monday)

Venue: Coliseum Alfonso Pérez, Madrid, Spain

Referee: César Soto Grado

VAR: Javier Iglesias Villanueva

HOW TO WATCH

On TV: ESPN Deportes (USA), TSN3 (Canada), SuperSport (Nigeria), Sports18 (India), ITV 4, Viaplay Sports 1 (UK), Not Available (Spain), others

Online: ESPN+ (USA), ITVX, LaLigaTV (UK), DAZN (Spain), others

Matchday Thread Rules

We don’t have a lot of rules here, but there are a few things to keep in mind when joining our matchday threads:

Even if the referee sucks or we lose the game, watch the swearing. It’s just unnecessary. Also, don’t discuss illegal streaming links. Those who do it will be warned, and those who post links will be instantly banned. Finally, be nice to each other. This is a Barcelona community and we don’t need to offend one another.

Have fun with the game! Forever and ever, no matter the competition, VISCA EL BARÇA!