Getafe 0-0 FC Barcelona: Scoreless start at the Coliseum - FC Barcelona

Barça had done everything and more to warrant victory in this incident-packed game that saw both sides have a man sent off, but just when it looked like time had run out, they had apparently been handed a reprieve thanks to a late penalty. But following a VAR review, it was adjudged that Gavi had actually handled the ball moments earlier and instead the home side was awarded a free kick.

Xavi unhappy with just one point - FC Barcelona

This was not the start to the Liga season that he'd hoped for. Following the 0-0 draw at the Coliseum Alfonso Pérez, coach Xavi Hernández, who was sent off during the intense encounter, gave his views on the frustrating opener against Getafe.

Xavi raging after Barca draw with thuggish Getafe - SPORT

Xavi Hernandez ended the match between Getafe and FC Barcelona very angry, especially because of the type of play by the home side that was not stopped by the referee, who did send off Raphinha for a clear aggression, and the coach himself for protesting.

Red card for Raphinha who fell into Getafe trap - SPORT

Raphinha fell into the trap of Jose Bordalas' Getafe and ended up being sent off at the Coliseum Alfonso Pérez. The foul was very clear, as he hits Gastón Álvarez with his elbow without the ball in play.

Premier League clubs looking at Ansu Fati - SPORT

Ansu Fati could be one of the main protagonists in the last days of the market. Barça need to sell and the club knows, already internally, that a good economic proposal above 50 million euros will arrive from the Premier League. Barça are open to studying it while Ansu wants to stay, but he knows that he will not start the season as a starter here.

Joao Cancelo could take stance to force Barca move - SPORT

Barça have given Joao Cancelo and his agent Jorge Mendes another chance to unblock the option for the player to come on loan for a season. The Blaugrana have set a deadline and a time limit to close the deal, but City are still tough to deal with on his departure. Cancelo is thinking of making a stance and not listening to other offers so that everything ends well.