Barcelona to protest Raphinha’s likely two-match ban

FC Barcelona will forge a complaint protesting the two match ban handed out to Raphinha after he was sent off in the 0-0 draw to Getafe.

They are pointing to two extenuating circumstances in the match: one, that Raphinha was provoked by the opponents, and two, that his aggression was during the course of the match, and not, as the ref claimed, during a break in the action.

While Barcelona are not denying that Raphinha deserved to be sent off, they are hoping his ban gets reduced to one match.

Barcelona had a lot of complaints in general in regards to that game, with a penalty not given in added time chief among them.

Regardless, Raphinha hit Gastón Álvarez with an elbow, which is a clear red. However, the Catalans say the Brazilian winger had been targeted first. They are hoping that is seen as an extenuating circumstance.

The other issue is that the ref said that the collision happened when the ball was not in play, but in actuality, the winger was attempting to latch onto a throughball when he hit Álvarez.

Whether these arguments will succeed remains to be seen, although perhaps it isn’t likely. Robert Lewandowski’s three-match ban last season, when he turned up his nose with a finger, was seen by many commentators as excessive. However, the ban was fully upheld in the end.