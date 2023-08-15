Still early days - FC Barcelona

Apoint away from home is generally viewed as a good thing, but FC Barcelona always expect more, and the 0-0 draw with Getafe has left something of a bittersweet taste in the mouths of Barça fans. But at least it's a first point on the board in what is a marathon and not a sprint. In any case, last season also commenced with a 0-0 draw and things didn't turn out too badly in the end!

Recovery session after draw at Getafe - FC Barcelona

All the available players took part as preparations now focus on next Sunday's game in the league, the first at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys, against Cádiz with kick off at 7.30pm CEST.

Update on Barcelona player registrations for the 23-24 LaLiga season - SPORT

Barcelona are still working flat out to be able to register all the players whose inscriptions are pending. It was the main objective of the current transfer window, as the sporting management has reiterated on numerous occasions, and LaLiga is accepting them in dribs and drabs. As of today, the employers' association has given the green light to six new registrations.

Ez Abde convinces coach Xavi to keep him at Barcelona for 23-24 season - SPORT

With the game compact, with no bite on the wings and with Raphinha sent off in the first half, Barcelona coach Xavi used Abde during the second half to try to unblock the game against Getafe. The winger came on after the break, replacing Christensen, and was one of the players who created the most danger in the final third. It was the confirmation that the Moroccan is back to stay at Barça.

Xavi was right: Ball was out of play for over an hour in Barça-Getafe draw - SPORT

FC Barcelona did not start the new LaLiga season in the best possible way. The Blaugrana were held to a draw by a Getafe side who played to the limits of the rules to make the most of all their actions. The team coached by José Bórdalas interrupted the game with continuous fouls and time-wasting that frustrated the Barça players.

Barcelona prepare their final loan offensive for Man City's Joao Cancelo - SPORT

Barcelona have begun their final assault on the signing of Joao Cancelo. The Catalan club will present a loan offer to Manchester City, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Barcelona defender close to Saudi Arabia move - Football España

Barcelona defender Clement Lenglet may finally be on his way out of the club, according to reports from The Athletic. The French central defender has been deemed surplus to requirements by Xavi Hernandez and the Blaugrana, with his large salary also motivating them to move him on.

Àlex Valle loaned to Levante UD - FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona reaches agreement for the player to move to the Valencia-based club until 30 June 2024.