Nine Barcelona players advance to Women’s World Cup Final as Spain beat Sweden in dramatic semi-final

Spain are through to their first ever Women’s World Cup Final thanks to a dramatic 2-1 win over Sweden, and nine Barcelona Femení players have a chance to win the La Roja’s first gold medal in the women’s game on Sunday in Sydney.

The semi-final was cagey and nervous for the first 80 minutes as neither side wanted to take big risks and were comfortable with the prospects, but the game came to life and was simply breathtaking in the final 10 minutes plus stoppage time.

Seven Barça players started for La Roja and Fridolina Rolfö represented Femení on the Swedish side, but it was a Barça substitute who changed the game: 19-year-old striker Salma Paralluelo, the breakout star of this World Cup, came on for Alexia Putellas and fired Spain ahead in the 81st minute with a sensational half-volley.

Sweden equalized shortly after through Blomqvist, but there was still time for one late twist: an amazing winning goal by Real Madrid’s Olga Carmona, who fired a beautiful strike from outside the box that went in off the crossbar in the 90th minute to send La Roja through to the title game.

STOP IT OLGA CARMONA



Spain will face the winner of Wednesday’s semi-final between Australia and England, and if Lucy Bronze and Keira Walsh can lead the Lionesses past the hosts in what should be another dramatic game Barcelona are guaranteed to have at least two players lift the trophy on Sunday.