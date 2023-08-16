Barcelona have to be all-in on João Cancelo

Let’s not beat about the bush here... Barcelona need João Cancelo.

Do they need him for €60m next summer — the reported fee that Man City will demand as an obligation if they loan him to the Catalans for 2023/24? Hell, yes.

Just how long have Culers been saying how badly we need a natural attacking right-back to complement the rest of the back four?

Sergiño Dest, with respect, is never going to be the player that Barcç had hoped, and shoe-horning either Sergi Roberto, Ronald Araujo or Jules Kounde in there just won’t do.

Not since Prime Dani Alves in his pomp has there been a right-back of note at the club and that simply has to change.

In an ideal world we’d probably want Cancelo a few years younger than 29, and ideally — given our financial situation — for a fair bit less money.

However, let’s not blame Manchester City for striking a hard bargain, rather remember that it’s yet another problem that Josep Maria Bartomeu has caused. Never, ever forget the damage that man has done to our great club.

In any event, there’s lots to get excited about should Cancelo arrive.

For a start he has tremendous physicality and that’s often something the Blaugrana miss. Even as recently as Sunday evening, we were constantly bullied on and off the ball by Getafe. We need players that aren’t afraid to mix it and leave a foot in if the need arises.

He’s very quick for a full-back and, much like Alves, will get up and down the flank from the first minute until the last.

Not only is he a consummate defender, which remains his primary responsibility, but he’s blessed with great technique, brilliant crossing ability and he can play a bit too. If required, he can even fill in at left-back.

In short, he ticks an awful lot of boxes, and whilst I accept that he isn’t the “perfect” signing considering age and potential cost, there’s far more to like about his hire than not. Very few perfect signings exist to begin with.

And frankly, what other choice to Barcelona have at this point?!

And as someone who has played under Pep Guardiola, Cancelo will be in tune with the style of play and demands of Xavi’s Barcelona, and arguably it shouldn’t take him too long to bed down into the side. Yet another plus point.

There’ll be the usual moaners and groaners of course, however, given the set of circumstances that the Catalans find themselves in at present, you’d be hard pressed to find a better fit.