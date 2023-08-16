Nine from FC Barcelona into World Cup Final - FC Barcelona

Spain are through to the final of the Women's World Cup for the first timer ever, and with nine Barça players in the squad that means a massive club interest in Sunday's events at Stadium Australia. The only downside to today's semi-final is that Rolfo, who was on the losing Swedish side, will not be there.

Cantero loaned to Calahorra - FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona and CD Calahorra have reached an agreement for the loan of Rubén Cantero to the end of the current season on 30 June 2024. The 19-year-old defender will be able to get valuable playing experience in Segunda Federación.

Barcelona fighting to reduce the buy option on Man City's Joao Cancelo - SPORT

Manchester City and Barcelona have entered the final stretch of negotiations for Joao Cancelo. The English club are already clear about the player's determination to play for Barça and everything indicates that the loan deal will be finalised this week. The Blaugrana are trying to fight for an affordable option to buy, while City want a minimum of 45 million euros.

Barcelona considering Manchester United's offer for striker Geyse Ferreira - SPORT

Manchester United are back in the race -- and stronger than ever -- for Geyse Ferreira. So much so that, according to SPORT, FC Barcelona are now evaluating the latest offer they have received.

Al-Nassr are pushing hard to sign Barcelona defender Clement Lenglet - SPORT

Barcelona go into the final stretch of the summer transfer window with their cards already marked. Two players who are not in their plans -- Clement Lenglet and Sergiño Dest -- are still to leave, while a sale in the attacking positions would be welcome as well. The first to leave could be Lenglet. A meeting is scheduled for Wednesday to discuss his sale to Saudi side Al-Nassr after European options failed.

New Barcelona starlet produces impressive performance on first outing for Barca Atletic - Football España

Rafa Marquez’s Barca Atletic side has undergone something of a rebuild over the summer, with several of last season’s players have left Barcelona over the last few weeks. It has meant that a number of new players have been brought in, and one of the most exciting to have joined is Noah Darvich, who has come in from Bundesliga side Freiburg. There are high hopes for the German youth international, and he has started his time at the club in excellent fashion.