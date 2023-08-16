Barcelona confident in registering two more players before their second La Liga match

Barcelona are confident of registering two more players ahead of their second La Liga match of the season in the official home opener against Cádiz at the Montjuïc Olympic Stadium.

The Catalans registered five players before last weekend’s league opener against Getafe but three names still remain: Marcos Alonso, Iñaki Peña and Iñigo Martínez. And Alonso and Peña are the two names set to appear on La Liga’s official website as early as Wednesday, according to Diario SPORT.

The two players signed new contracts at the end of last season but are yet to have their status approved by the league, but Barça have sent new documents with proof of payment from the economic lever announced last week and the sales of Franck Kessie and Ousmane Dembélé, which should provide enough salary cap space to register the three pending contracts as well as the renewal that will officially make Alejandro Balde a first team player.

Iñigo Martínez’s registration is the only one not treated with urgency by the club as the summer signing is still recovering from a foot injury, but the report says the green light on his status should come some time next week.

Barça are also confident that there will be enough salary cap space to register a new right-back, with a deal for João Cancelo to arrive on loan from Manchester City reportedly at an advanced stage.