OFFICIAL: Barcelona appoint Deco as new Sporting Director

It’s official: former Barcelona midfielder Deco has been appointed as the club’s new Sporting Director, signing a three-year contract with the Blaugrana on Wednesday.

✍️ The first team player between 2004 and 2008 signs a contract as sporting director at the Club for the next three seasons — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) August 16, 2023

Barça also confirmed that current sporting director Mateu Alemany will leave the club at the end of the transfer window on September 2, ending a two-year run in which the executive served as a crucial piece in the club’s financial recovery and squad transformation.

Here is the full statement from Barça on Deco’s appointment and Alemany’s departure:

FC Barcelona and Anderson Luis de Souza “Deco” have reached an agreement regarding his joining the Club. The first team player between 2004 and 2008 signs a contract as sporting director at the Club for the next three seasons. Deco will be in charge of setting FC Barcelona’s sporting philosophy and putting together the squad with the coach and the coaching and becoming head of the football section. This incorporation is in line with the statement released on 2 May in which the President and the director of the Football Area, Mateu Alemany, agreed his release from his duties once the current transfer window comes to an end on 2 September. As stated in the release Deco and Mateu Alemany will continue to work together until the closing of the transfer window. In the coming weeks the Club will release details of the FC Barcelona sporting structure. Source: FC Barcelona

Deco is expected to have full authority on football decisions and work closely with Xavi Hernández on shaping the squad over the next few transfer windows. The Brazilian-born former agent was crucial in the signing of Vitor Roque, and is very close to several of the biggest agents and players in the market which could help Barça improve the squad even more.

Thank you for your service, Alemany, and good luck, Deco!