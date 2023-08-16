Xavi and Raphinha suspended two games for red cards in Barcelona’s La Liga opener

La Liga’s Competition Committee decided on Wednesday to suspend Barcelona manager Xavi Hernández and forward Raphinha two games each for their red cards in last Sunday’s La Liga opener against Getafe.

The suspensions are based on the league’s code of conduct that sets the precedent of a two-game ban for coaches who vehemently protest against the referee or any of his assistants, as well as violent conduct by players when the ball is not in play. The Committee decided that both Xavi and Raphinha fit within those rules, and thus must be each banned at least two games.

Barça will appeal the two decisions but there is very little expectation that they will be overturned, so the Blaugrana will be without their coach and starting right winger for this weekend’s home opener against Cádiz at the Montjuïc Olympic Stadium and for next weekend’s trip to El Madrigal to face Quique Setién’s Villarreal.

Xavi’s brother Óscar Hernández will assume head coaching responsibilities while Ez Abde, Lamine Yamal, Ferran Torres and Ansu Fati will all fight for a spot in the starting XI to replace Raphinha.