Lucy Bronze and Keira Walsh advance to Women’s World Cup Final as England beat Australia in epic semi-final

At least two Barcelona Femení players are guaranteed to win the 2023 Women’s World Cup after England defeated Australia in an epic semi-final on Wednesday to send Lucy Bronze and Keira Walsh to the title match to face off against Spain and the nine Barça players in the La Roja squad.

An incredible total of 11 Femení players have a shot at the trophy, with at least nine expected to start on Sunday in Sydney.

A World Cup with a culer XI. Congratulations, @FCBfemeni! pic.twitter.com/1rMXAmChab — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) August 16, 2023

England got through to the Final after an epic semi-final against hosts Australia, with 90 minutes of exhilarating action and some great goals. The Lionesses took the lead through Ella Toone with a beautiful strike in the first half before Sam Kerr equalized with the leading contender for goal of the tournament in the second half.

GOLAZOOO SAM KERR pic.twitter.com/Gnts261nW2 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) August 16, 2023

England took the lead shortly after through Lauren Hemp, and Kerr missed two golden chances to score a hat-trick and put Australia back in front before Alessia Russo sealed the deal with England’s third at the death.

Spain and England are both first time finalists and will make history in the women’s game for their country with a win on Sunday. Can’t wait.

So who will be rooting for, Barça fans? Alexia Putellas, Aitana Bonmatí and Spain or do you want to see football come home with Bronze and Walsh?