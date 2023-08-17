Mateu Alemany already attracting interest ahead of Barcelona exit

Mateu Alemany will be officially leaving Barcelona at the end of the summer transfer window after the announcement of Deco as his replacement as the club’s new sporting director. Deco will have full authority in football decisions, and Alemany decided to leave the club to avoid any issues with the new man in charge.

But it looks like Alemany won’t be out of a job for long as he’s already attracting interest from a big club in England, the country he almost left Barça for a couple of months ago before he changed his mind on joining Aston Villa.

That’s according to Fabrizio Romano, who reports that Tottenham Hotspur are considering Alemany as an option for the job as Director of Football once his exit from Barça is official in two weeks.

EXCLUSIVE: Tottenham considering Mateu Alemany as potential option as new Director of Football starting from September ⚪️ #THFC



Alemany will part ways with Barça on September 2 and was close to Aston Villa in June — PL opportunity could return soon with Spurs. pic.twitter.com/HGfQmhUIf7 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 16, 2023

Tottenham are in the middle of a rebuild under new manager Ange Postecoglou and have plenty of money available after selling Harry Kane to Bayern Munich, and it’s hard to see Alemany turning down the chance to work for one of the top six Premier League clubs if he’s indeed offered the job.

Alemany did great work at Barça during a very difficult two-year period at the club and deserves nothing but the best for the rest of his career. I for one will be rooting for him if Spurs are his destination. Good luck, Mateu!