Mateu Alemany already attracting interest ahead of Barcelona exit

The Barça executive could finally be on his way to England

By Renato Gonçalves
FC Barcelona Unveil New Signing Inigo Martinez Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images

Mateu Alemany will be officially leaving Barcelona at the end of the summer transfer window after the announcement of Deco as his replacement as the club’s new sporting director. Deco will have full authority in football decisions, and Alemany decided to leave the club to avoid any issues with the new man in charge.

But it looks like Alemany won’t be out of a job for long as he’s already attracting interest from a big club in England, the country he almost left Barça for a couple of months ago before he changed his mind on joining Aston Villa.

That’s according to Fabrizio Romano, who reports that Tottenham Hotspur are considering Alemany as an option for the job as Director of Football once his exit from Barça is official in two weeks.

Tottenham are in the middle of a rebuild under new manager Ange Postecoglou and have plenty of money available after selling Harry Kane to Bayern Munich, and it’s hard to see Alemany turning down the chance to work for one of the top six Premier League clubs if he’s indeed offered the job.

Alemany did great work at Barça during a very difficult two-year period at the club and deserves nothing but the best for the rest of his career. I for one will be rooting for him if Spurs are his destination. Good luck, Mateu!

