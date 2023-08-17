Evening session preparing for Cádiz - FC Barcelona

This Wednesday the FC Barcelona squad trained at the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper after taking Tuesday off. Following the 0-0 draw with Getafe on the opening day of the season, the next target is Sunday's game at home to Cádiz.

FC Barcelona and Deco have reached agreement to join Club - FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona and Anderson Luis de Souza "Deco" have reached an agreement regarding his joining the Club. The first team player between 2004 and 2008 signs a contract as sporting director at the Club for the next three seasons.

FC Barcelona Women’s World Cup Diary - FC Barcelona

Wednesday 16 August - England 3-1 Australia: Lucy Bronze and Keira Walsh will also be featuring in a World Cup Final with an immense FC Barcelona presence, with nine of their club colleagues in the Spain squad that they’ll be facing at 11am CEST on Sunday. The Lionesses saw off host nation Australia 3-1 in Sydney. Ella Toone’s opener was cancelled out by an extraordinary finish from Sam Kerr for the Matildas. But England quelled a strong fightback from the Aussies, with goals from Lauren Hemp and Alessia Russo eventually securing the country’s first ever appearance in the grand final. Walsh and Bronze both played the full match.

A look back at Barça's previous league matches at Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys - FC Barcelona

Barça are set to play their first competitive game at their new home, Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys, against Cádiz on Sunday 20 August (kick-off 7.30pm CEST), fulfilling the matchday two fixture of the 2023/24 season. The game will be the 19th time that the blaugranas play a league game on Montjuïc, but only the fourth as the home side.

Gavi's new role at Barcelona rekindles the interest from several teams - SPORT

Xavi Hernandez seems to have a clear plan with four midfielders, but in this equation Gavi does not fit into a starting role at the moment. Pedri, De Jong and Gundogan have the advantage and the team needs the anchor of Oriol Romeu in the big games. Gavi is going to lose minutes and that has rekindled the interest of some teams, especially Chelsea and PSG, who if they had a chance would sign the Blaugrana youth player.

Arsenal eye Man City's Cancelo but Barcelona remain optimistic of deal - SPORT

Joao Cancelo has become Barcelona's priority target in the final phase of the transfer window. A few more signings could come in, but all efforts are focused on the Portuguese full-back at the moment. Talks are at an advanced stage, but Arsenal have stepped in. According to the 'Daily Mail', the London club have confirmed to the player that they want him but are asking for time to address some departures.

Departures stagnate at Barcelona: Neither Ansu nor Ferrán want to leave - SPORT

Barcelona are entering the final phase of the transfer window with the challenge of bringing in several players, an essential condition for the arrival of the reinforcements demanded by Xavi. The idea, from the beginning of the summer, was to open the door to some attackers, but everything has been delayed. The club has once again been pressing, but both Ansu Fati and Ferrán Torres have no intention of leaving and have reiterated this to Barça. The club, though, are still confident of being able to redirect the situation, especially with Ansu.