Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo out indefinitely with hamstring injury

The first injury of the season has arrived for Barcelona after just one week, with defender and third captain Ronald Araujo diagnosed with a hamstring injury which rules him out for an indefinite period, the club annonced on Thursday.

‼️ INJURY NEWS



Araujo has a problem with his left hamstring. He's out and his recovery will mark his return. pic.twitter.com/LOfvVFyA8c — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) August 17, 2023

Araujo left the Joan Gamper Trophy against Tottenham last Tuesday after just 30 minutes with a muscle issue but was declared fit enough to play all 90 minutes in the La Liga opener against Getafe.

The initial reports from Catalan media say the Uruguayan is definitely out for Sunday’s home opener against Cádiz and will likely also miss the next two away matches against Villarreal and Osasuna, which means we might not see Araujo back until after the September international break.

Barça will already be without manager Xavi Hernández and Raphinha against Cádiz and Villarreal as they’ve both been suspended two matches for their red cards last week, and you can now add Araujo to that list. Certainly not the best start to Barça’s season...