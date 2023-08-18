Ronald Araujo injury announcement - FC Barcelona

Ronald Araujo has injured the femoral biceps in the hamstring of his left leg and will be unavailable for selection until the injury clears up. Meanwhile, Thursday brought a further training session at the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper.

When and where to watch FC Barcelona v Cádiz - FC Barcelona

The first official home fixture at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys is a 7.30pm start local time. But what time will that be where you are? And who is televising the game?

Barcelona fear defender Clement Lenglet is waiting for Tottenham deal - SPORT

Barcelona are pushing for Clement Lenglet's exit, as it could be a key strategic operation in terms of saving on the wage bill. The club's overall priority is to save his salary and the aim was to place him at Al-Nassr, who were ready to pay a transfer fee and hand the player more than €10 million net per season.

Barcelona open to letting Ansu Fati go out on loan this season for minutes - SPORT

There has been a lot of talk about the future of Ansu Fati in these last few days of the transfer window. The future of the Barcelona forward is uncertain, although there have been no clear steps towards a departure this month. Barça would even open the door to a loan move and his entourage is aware of this.

Dutch side PSV emerge as an option for Barcelona defender Dest - SPORT

According to Dutch news agency 'ED', PSV Eindhoven are interested in signing Dest on loan, although they are not ruling out a permanent signing. In this way, the right-back would return to the Eredivisie, the league he played in before signing for Barça. The Catalan club would save a high salary -- about 11 million euros gross -- which would help to oxygenate the club's accounts.

Deco explains why Neymar was not able to return to Barça this summer - SPORT

FC Barcelona announced Wednesday their new sporting director: Deco, who will have full powers in the technical secretariat. One of the players who was also pushed to return to Barça was Neymar. The new executive spoke about the possibility of bringing him back, but that the operation was frustrated by the club's financial situation.