Barcelona forwards Raphinha and Vitor Roque excluded from Brazil list

Current and future FC Barcelona attackers Raphinha and Vitor Roque have been excluded from Brazil’s 26-man squad list for the upcoming World Cup Qualifiers in September, which was announced on Friday in Rio de Janeiro.

Raphinha is perhaps the biggest surprise of the two given that he was a starter for the Seleção at the last World Cup. Roque, who joins Barça either in January or the summer of next year, had just gotten his first call-up after the World Cup and is one of the most in-form strikers in the country.

Interim manager Fernando Diniz, however, has chosen to look elsewhere: Antony (Manchester United), Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal), Matheus Cunha (Wolverhampton), Neymar (Al-Hilal), Richarlison (Tottenham), Rodrygo and Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) are the seven forwards chosen by the current Brazil boss, who is set to be replaced by Carlo Ancelotti in July 2024.

Brazil face Bolivia and Peru in their first two South American qualifiers next month.