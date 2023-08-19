OFFICIAL: Barcelona Femení sell striker Geyse to Manchester United

Barcelona Femení announced on Friday they’ve reached an agreement for the permanent transfer of Brazilian striker Geyse Ferreira to Manchester United Women for an undisclosed fee.

Geyse departs the Johan Cruyff Stadium after a difficult season on a personal level. There were high hopes for the 25-year-old after leading the league in scoring for Madrid CFF before joining Barça, and after a solid start the Brazilian’s role diminished more and more as the year went on.

Even though Geyse finishes her Barça career having scored just 11 goals in 37 appearances, she was part of a very successful season at the team level as Barça won the Liga F, the Spanish Super Cup and the Women’s Champions League. Geyse moves to Manchester to replace England international Alessia Russo, who’s made a high-profile switch from United to Arsenal in the Women’s Super League.

