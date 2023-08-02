Barcelona defender Julian Araujo completes loan move to Las Palmas

Barcelona have confirmed that Julian Araujo has completed a loan move to Las Palmas.

The right-back will spend the upcoming campaign with Garcia Pimienta’s men and will be hoping he can make an impact in La Liga.

Here’s the club’s official statement:

“FC Barcelona and UD Las Palmas have agreed a loan for footballer Julián Araujo until 30 June 2024. “The right back arrived from L.A. Galaxy in the winter transfer window to join Barça Atlètic, after playing 109 games over four seasons for the US side, including scoring two goals and providing 14 assists. “The Mexican international is now set to travel to Gran Canaria after spending some of the second-half of the 2022/23 season training with the Barça first team.”

Araujo will be joined at Las Palmas by former Barcelona player Munir. The Moroccan has made the move after being released by Getafe.

Good luck at Las Palmas, Julian Araujo!