Barcelona linked with move for Jeremy Doku as potential Ousmane Dembele replacement

Barcelona are reportedly interested in signing Rennes winger Jeremy Doku as a potential replacement for Ousmane Dembele.

The 21-year-old is thought to be valued at around €50 million and, coincidentally, plays at Rennes - the club where Dembele started his career.

Manchester City are also said to be interested in Doku as they look for a replacement for Riyad Mahrez who has completed a move to Saudi Arabia.

Pep Guardiola’s side are in talks with Doku but are yet to make an offer, while Barca have joined the race after realising Dembele is set to join PSG.

Xavi is thought to be keen to bring in a replacement for Dembele, but it remains to be seen how much the Catalans have to spend.

Barca clearly won’t be able to compete financially with Manchester City for Doku, although the Cityzens are also believed to be interested in Michael Olise.

Doku is the latest player to be linked with Barca since it emerged Dembele has asked to leave. Bernardo Silva, Joao Cancelo, Yannick Carrasco and Joao Felix have also been mentioned.