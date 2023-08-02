Xavi gives his verdict on Ousmane Dembele after Barcelona beat AC Milan

Barcelona coach Xavi has admitted he’s disappointed by Ousmane Dembele’s desire to leave the club and join PSG.

The manager spoke about the Frenchman after seeing his team beat AC Milan in their final pre-season friendly of the United States tour.

Dembele did not feature in the win, as expected, as he closes in on a move to Paris, but Xavi did speak about the forward after the game.

“I am a little disappointed, He has told us that he wants to go PSG. We tried to keep him, but there is nothing we can do. He told me he has already spoken to Luis Enrique and Al-Khelaifi,” he told reporters. “There was no way to convince him, this is the final decision and it is his personal decision. PSG have made an offer that is completely out of the market. We cannot compete with it.”

Xavi has given Dembele his full backing since taking charge and admitted his decision to leave had caught him off guard.

“It’s a shame, we had taken great care of him to ensure he was happy here,” he added “I knew all about the clause. Alemany and I have been together day and night and we knew there was a chance he would go. But he seemed happy to me. I didn’t expect it, but it has happened. “At the end of the day, it’s a scenario we have prepared for and now we have to strengthen because it weakens us.”

Dembele is expected to complete his move in the coming days, while Barca are now looking to strengthen the squad to make up for losing a key player.