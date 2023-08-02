FC Barcelona News: 2 August 2023; Barca beat AC Milan, Xavi disappointed with Dembele

Xavi Hernández says win over AC Milan ‘best game of the tour | FC Barcelona

Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez felt his team’s 1-0 win over AC Milan was the best performance of the United States pre-season tour.

Julián Araujo to go on loan to Las Palmas | FC Barcelona

Julian Araujo has completed a loan move to Las Palmas. The Mexico international will play for Garcia Pimienta’s team, who are back in La Liga, for the 2023-24 campaign.

Jordi Alba: I had other offers but the right decision was to come to Inter Miami | Marca

Jordi Alba has spoken about his decision to move to Inter Miami after leaving Barcelona. The defender has revealed he had other offers but felt Miami was the right move.

Frenkie de Jong: “It’s an honour to be one of the captains of this club” | Sport

Dutch midfielder Frenkie de Jong has admitted it’s an honour to be named one of the four Barcelona captains for the forthcoming 2023-24 season.

Ousmane Dembele: Barcelona forward to join Paris St-Germain, says Xavi | BBC Sport

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez has confirmed that Ousmane Dembele wants to leave the club and join Paris Saint-Germain.

Sergi Roberto: “We are disappointed with Dembélé” | Mundo Deportivo

Barcelona captain Sergi Roberto says the team are disappointed with Dembele because he was loved in the dressing room and the players had believed he was happy at the club.

Marcos Alonso: “Dembélé has not told us anything about his departure” | Sport

Barcelona left-back Marcos Alonso has claimed Ousmane Dembele has not said anything to the dressing room about his move to PSG.