WATCH: Ansu Fati scores great winner for Barcelona and celebrates with Dembele

Ansu Fati was Barcelona’s match-winner against AC Milan in the team’s final pre-season game of their United States tour.

The forward struck a brilliant goal after a great run down the left by Alejandro Balde. Fati then cut inside and curled home a lovely strike with his right foot.

And here it is:

Fati then ran straight to the bench to celebrate with Ousmane Dembele. The Frenchman was left out of the team as he is set to complete a move to PSG.

There was plenty of talk about Dembele after the 1-0 win for Barca. Xavi said he was “disappointed” to hear Dembele wants to leave but also admitted he’s powerless to prevent him moving on.

Captain Sergi Roberto also said the players were disappointed to be losing Dembele.

“It’s a pity because he is a very important player for us. We would have liked him to continue because he has been around for many years and was a player very loved by the team,” he said. “We are a little disappointed. When you love a person and you want them to be with you, it feels a bit bad for them to decide another option. This is a job and everyone decides what is best for them, for their career and family. He will have his reasonse but here we have given him everything and he knows that he is an important player for us.”

Barcelona are now due to head home for a Gamper Trophy game with Tottenham, the team’s final pre-season friendly before the start of the new La Liga campaign.