Pedri says it would take a lot to get him out of Barcelona

Pedri wants to be at Barcelona for a long time. That’s the goal for all involved, including Pedri himself. The Barca midfielder spoke about supposed links to PSG this week and shut them down.

“It would take lot of things to take me out of Barça. Rumours don’t interest me, I want Barça. I will stay here for many more years, at my dream club — my goal is to become a captain and play at the new Spotify Camp Nou” Pedri | Source

Of course PSG are set to land Dembele from Barcelona amd previously raided the Catalans for Neymar.

The good news for Barcelona fans is it seems like it would take more than a giant contract offer to tempt Pedri out of his home country. Let’s hope it stays that way for the long haul.