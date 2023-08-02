Vitor Roque hoping to bring Barcelona move forward - report

Barcelona’s summer has had some twists and turns. Namely, Lionel Messi choosing MLS over a return and now Ousmane Dembele moving to PSG. The attack for the club doesn’t have nearly as much depth as they would have hoped and will now rely heavily on Raphinha and Ferran Torres on the outside.

That’s led to Vitor Roque pushing for his move to Barcelona to get expedited to this summer according to reports. The deal consists of €30m plus €31m in add-ons. The move was announced with Roque reportedly coming next summer.

There are a number of factors that would make the move this summer tough. Athletico Paranaense aren’t going to let him go during the Copa Libertadores, at least not without some extra cash. Barcelona also have to figure out how to fit him in their salary structure and register him.

So there are a number of factors in his moving sooner rather than later, and they aren’t easy to solve.