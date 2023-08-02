Xavi “disappointed” with Ousmane Dembélé

FC Barcelona coach Xavi has admitted he is “disappointed” with Ousmane Dembélé,

“I will be clear, Dembélé has asked us to leave, he has told us that he has a proposal from PSG, that they have called him, and he has been very direct. It is a personal decision and we cannot do anything. It really hurts me because we have taken care of him a lot for him to be happy and continue to make a difference, but he has this proposal, he has said that he wants to leave, and that is why he has not played,” the manager said.

He said the main reason the player is leaving is due to money: “It is the law of the market, we cannot compete with this proposal, it is out of our reach, and I wish him all the luck of the world because it has given us a lot, at least when I have been the coach.

“I am a bit disappointed, yes, but he told us that he already spoke with Luis Enrique and with Nasser Al-Khelaïfi and there was no way to convince him, we have tried, but the decision was made. I saw him so happy that he was not I expected it.

“I am in contact with Mateu Alemany and we knew about the clause. This is the market. Barça continues. We have to let those who do not want to be at Barça leave. I asked him why, the reason... He couldn’t really tell me, but it’s clear that it’s a personal matter.”

Rumors say Xavi is asking the board for a signing to replace the departing winger.

“We will see how the transfer market evolves, along with the departure of Dembélé. We have to strengthen the squad. Dembélé’s departure weakens us. With what we have on the wings, I’m happy, but we have to reinforce ourselves. But if Ousmane would have stayed, we would also have to reinforce ourselves. We need a pure right-back,” Xavi said.