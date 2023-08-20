Estadi Olímpic training session ahead of Cádiz game - FC Barcelona

The moment is finally here. Barça this Sunday will make their league debut at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys when they host Cádiz, kick off 7.30pm CEST, in the second round of fixtures on the 2023/24 La Liga season. Xavi Hernández's team will be looking for their first win of the campaign following on from the goalless draw picked up last weekend away at Getafe.

Barcelona tried everything to register Marcos Alonso for Cadiz game - SPORT

Xavi Hernández will provide the squad list for the match against Cádiz on Sunday and it is unlikely that he will have Marcos Alonso at his disposal. The coach was already unable to call up the full-back and Iñaki Peña in the opening game of the league against Getafe because they were not registered and everything suggests that the situation will be repeated in the second matchday.

Philippe Coutinho could end up in Qatar and Barça could cash in on the deal - SPORT

It's been a busy end to the summer at Barcelona. In the midst of the possible arrival of Joao Cancelo and rumours about the future of Joao Felix, Barça could receive big news from an unexpected player: Philippe Coutinho is being seduced by Qatar and Saudi Arabia, an operation in which Barça could make a good profit.

Barcelona rule out Ferran Torres exit in the summer transfer window - SPORT

Barring an unexpected twist in the script, Ferran Torres will remain in the FC Barcelona first-team squad this season. The attacker from Foios has had it clear from the outset he wants to stay and the fact that he did not play a single minute at the Coliseum against Getafe has not made him change his mind.

Barça make contact with Frenkie de Jong to initiate contract renewal talks - SPORT

Frenkie de Jong's ascendancy at FC Barcelona has been growing. After the club put him up for sale last summer to make money, the Ajax-trained player has come into his own over the past season.

Ronald Araujo to miss Uruguay duty through injury - Football España

Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo will not join up with the Uruguay squad next month. Araujo missed Barcelona’s opening game of the 2023/24 La Liga season as Xavi’s side drew 0-0 away at Getafe. The club’s medical staff wanted to continue their assessment of his injury and a decision has since be made on his recovery period.

Xavi Hernandez already preparing for Joao Cancelo's arrival at Barcelona - Football España

As Relevo have reported, Xavi Hernandez is already preparing for Cancelo’s arrival. Barcelona’s head coach sees him as a perfect player for his system, as well as someone that is experienced and proven.