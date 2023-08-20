WELCOME TO THE MONTJUÏC OLYMPIC STADIUM! The new temporary home of the world’s greatest club in the Catalan capital is the site of the opening match of Barcelona’s La Liga home campaign as the defending champions welcome Cádiz. Barça come into this one looking for their first win after the frustrating goalless draw against Getafe last week, but Cádiz promise to be very difficult to break down and will look for a big upset against the mighty Barça. This should be fun, and you’re welcome to join us to follow and comment all the action. Vamos!

LINEUPS

BARCELONA

Starting XI: Ter Stegen; Kounde, Christensen, De Jong, Balde; Pedri, Romeu, Gündogan; Yamal, Lewandowski, Gavi (4-3-3)

Substitutes: Astralaga (GK), Kochen (GK), Eric, Roberto, Casadó, Fermín, Abde, Fati, Ferran

CÁDIZ

MATCH INFO

Competition/Round: 2023-24 La Liga, Matchday 2

Date/Time: Sunday, August 20, 2023, 7.30pm CET (Barcelona), 6.30pm BST/WAT (UK & Nigeria), 1.30pm ET, 10.30am PT (USA), 11pm IST (India)

Venue: Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys, Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain

Referee: Alejandro Muñiz Ruiz

VAR: Juan Luis Pulido Santana

HOW TO WATCH

On TV: ESPN Deportes (USA), Not Available (Canada), SuperSport (Nigeria), Sports18 (India), Viaplay Sports 1 (UK), M+ LALIGA TV (Spain), others

Online: ESPN+ (USA), LaLigaTV (UK), Movistar+ (Spain), others

Have fun with the game! Forever and ever, no matter the competition, VISCA EL BARÇA!