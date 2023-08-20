Aitana Bonmatí shines as Spain beat England to win 2023 Women’s World Cup

The largest contingent of Barcelona Femení players in the 2023 Women’s World Cup can call themselves world champions: Spain have won their first ever gold medal in the women’s game thanks to a 1-0 win over Lucy Bronze and Keira Walsh’s England in Sunday’s Final in Sydney, and nine Barça players have now led La Roja to a historic victory.

The final was as tense and cagey as expected, with plenty of intensity and a few really good chances for both sides, but one goal was enough to separate the two sides as Real Madrid’s Olga Carmona fired a beautiful shot into the bottom corner after an assist from Barça’s Mariona Caldentey.

But the star of the final was undoubtedly Aitana Bonmatí, who was the best player in the tournament and absolutely shined in the title match running midfield with her impeccable footwork and passing vision, as well as her unmatched fitness levels and ability to win the ball back.

After an incredible season at the club level, Aitana has now announced herself as the new world’s best player and is a sure-fire bet to win the Ballon d’Or and finally get the recognition she deserves. She stepped up and took over for Barça and Spain without Alexia Putellas when it mattered the most, and if you didn’t know it yet, this is Aitana Bonmatí’s world. We’re just living in it.

Congrats, ladies!