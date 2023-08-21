FC Barcelona 2-0 Cádiz: Winning start to a new era - FC Barcelona

Late goals from Pedri and Ferran Torres earn a thoroughly deserved three points from the first home Liga fixture at Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys

Lamine Yamal, youngest FC Barcelona starter ever - FC Barcelona

Lamine Yamal was already the youngest player ever to feature in a league game for FC Barcelona (before had even turned 16 years old) and now he is the youngest to ever be named in the starting line-up. At the age of just 16 years and 38 days, he also becomes the youngest for any Liga team this century.

Sergi Roberto, 350 games for FC Barcelona - FC Barcelona

Sergi Roberto has reached another landmark figure with FC Barcelona this Sunday as his appearance against Cádiz in the 2-0 win was his 350th for the Barça first team. The Reus born player made his debut in a Copa del Rey game against Ceuta back in November 2010 in a 5-1 victory and his latest appearance comes with him as first team captain.

Leo Messi becomes the most decorated player in history - FC Barcelona

Inter Miami and Lionel Messi have just become Leagues Cup winners, with the side from Florida winning on penalties in Nashville after a 1-1 draw in normal time. This latest tournament win makes it 44 for the Argentinian, who joins Dani Alves as the most decorated player in history.

Nine blaugrana World Cup winners! - FC Barcelona

Nine Barça players can now call themselves World Cup winners - namely Cata Coll, Laia Codina, Irene Paredes, Ona Batlle, Aitana Bonmatí, Salma Paralluelo, Alexia Putellas, Maria Pérez and Mariona Caldentey - after Spain beat England 1-0 at the Olympic Stadium in Sydney in the 2023 World Cup final.

Barcelona chief drops Joao Cancelo transfer hint - Football España

Barcelona are moving closer to completing a deal to sign Manchester City defender Joao Cancelo on loan. The Catalan giants have been consistently linked with Cancelo this summer but the La Liga champions are deadlocked in talks with his representatives.