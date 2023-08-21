Frenkie de Jong reacts to Barcelona’s “important” win over Cádiz, praises Lamine Yamal

Frenkie de Jong was named the MVP of Barcelona’s 2-0 La Liga win over Cádiz on Sunday, and it’s hard to argue with that vote. The Dutchman started at center-back but spent most of his time on the pitch in midfield, running the show from deep and even playing some minutes at left-back at the very end of the game.

It was another fantastic performance by De Jong, who already looks in peak form at the start of the season. But even if his individual game was great, Frenkie knows the team still needs to improve. And that was the tone of his post-match interview in which he recognized the importance of the victory but stressed the need for evolution in all areas, especially up front.

“We struggled again, but we won which was the most important thing from a confidence standpoint. After the game against Getafe it was very important to win and we accomplished that. Every game is very important and at Barça you always have to win. “I don’t know why we struggle so much to score the first goal, we have to keep going because there are so many goals in this team. We have great players.”

Frenkie was also asked about Lamine Yamal, the 16-year-old kid who made his first start and impressed once again.

“Lamine has so much talent, you can see that he’s a ntural. He just needs to keep working.” Source: Mundo Deportivo

My favorite thing about Frenkie is just how much he talks like a leader now, someone who clearly has a voice in the dressing room and who is always honest about his feelings on the team. That leadership was not something we expected from De Jong, especially after the mess of last summer, but is clearly a big part of his immense growth as a Barça player.

No wonder he’s a captain now.