Agreement with PSV for the loan of Sergiño Dest - FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona and PSV Eindhoven have reached an agreement for the loan of the player Sergiño Dest until 30 June 2024. The Dutch club has an option to make the transfer permanent. FC Barcelona reserves the right to a percentage of any future sale of the player.

Pedri first goalscorer of the 23/24 league season - FC Barcelona

The Canary Islander's goal against Cadiz adds him to the list of first goalscorers in a league season, alongside Lewandowski, Ansu, Piqué and Messi

The World Cup is blaugrana... like in 2010 - FC Barcelona

Spain won the world title with nine FC Barcelona players in the squad, which brings back memories of when the men won the same title in South Africa back in 2010

Xavi gives two days off but five players attend training - SPORT

After the first official victory of the season, the FC Barcelona squad has two days off. Xavi will call his players together again on Wednesday afternoon for training at the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper.

Ansu Fati and Barca close in on final decision on his future - SPORT

Barça's idea is that there will be an exit at the top to bring in another player and Ansu would be the one to leave if he accepts and a good offer is made for him. This week is absolutely decisive for the final decision on his future and everything is still open.

Barcelona's plan in the final days of the transfer market - SPORT

Barça are already clear about their transfer plan for the coming days and the main objective is to secure the registrations of Marcos Alonso, Iñaki Peña and Joao Cancelo before August 30. The club has focused all its efforts on these operations and will try not to reach the last day of the market with uncertainty.

Marcos Alonso will not listen to offers as Dest departs - SPORT

To tell the truth, it’s a bit of a delicate situation at the start of the season for Marcos Alonso. Given FC Barcelona's problems with financial fair play, neither he nor Íñigo Martínez, nor Iñaki Peña or Alejandro Balde (he plays with the reserve team ‘officially’) have yet been able to be registered.