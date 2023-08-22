WATCH: Barcelona bound Vitor Roque scores spectacular goal for Athletico Paranaense

Soon-to-be Barcelona striker Vitor Roque ended his mini-goal drought for Athletico Paranense in style with a spectacular strike in his team’s 1-1 draw away to Goiás in the Brasileirão on Monday night.

Vitor Roque, that is a ROCKET.



The 18-year-old Brazilian, who is set to join Barcelona ahead of 2024-25 season, scored the lone goal for Athletico Paranaense in a 1-1 draw with Goiás. pic.twitter.com/hwyoxzkyUu — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) August 22, 2023

If you thought Vitor Roque was just a tap-in merchant, watch that video again and see why so many Barça fans are excited about his arrival. The goal displays everything that makes Roque such an exciting prospect: the off-ball running, the electric pace, and the natural finishing ability that’s made him one of the most prolific non-penalty scorers in Brazil this year at just 18 years old.

As long as Barça are able to create enough salary cap space to register him, the Brazilian will join the club in the winter and provide much-needed scoring with Robert Lewandowski off to a slow start this season. And as that amazing goal clearly shows, he’s got all the tools to contribute right away.

January can’t come soon enough.